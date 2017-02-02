Isle of Wight MP says he was ‘proud to vote’ on Brexit Bill

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner. Ed
Last night (Wednesday) the House of Commons voted 498 votes to 114 in favour of the Government’s EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, brought in following a ruling of the Supreme Court on January 24th.
The Court accepted that the Prime Minister has ‘royal prerogative powers’ in respect of international relations, but came to a majority conclusion that Parliament must be consulted on Brexit due to its impact on UK domestic law.
After two days of debate the Bill authorising the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50 (notice of the UK’s intention to leave the EU), passed its Second Reading and will now enter into detailed scrutiny before coming back to the Commons on 8th March for a final vote. The House of Lords will also debate the Bill.
The Island’s MP Andrew Turner said:
“In 1975, as a member of the public I voted against our membership of the Common Market. Last night, as the Island’s MP I was proud to support the decision of the British people who voted to Leave the European Union. This is something I have believed in for many years.
“Many Remain MPs last night honourably voted to respect the referendum result. Our Prime Minister is one, and to be fair so is the Leader of the Opposition, The Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn, I respect them for that. However, I cannot understand the position of MPs who voted to have a referendum, but against the result, that included some Labour, most Lib-Dems and the sole Green MP. Democracy is accepting the majority will of the people, not asking them a question and ignoring them if you don’t like the answer.”
Commenting on suggestions that the Bill will run into trouble in the later Commons stages or in the Lords Mr Turner said:
“Amendments intended to derail the Bill were overturned by a large majority in the Commons last night. It’s not true to say that MPs ‘are all Brexiteers now’, but the vast majority rightly accept the outcome of the democratic process. The Conservative Party manifesto, on which we were elected to govern, promised that we would respect the result of the referendum. That is what will happen. Of course the Lords have a right to take a view, but in the end the position of the elected House of Commons will prevail. It is right to have parliamentary scrutiny of the process, but Parliament has no veto on Brexit; the point of no return was when the result of the referendum was announced.”
billy builder
2.Feb.2017 9:58am
So he was proud to vote for something that will take us back to a world similar to the 1920’s where racism, bigotry, intolerance and protectionism are the drivers of society. As Ken Clarke, one of the very few Tories I respect said in the Commons yesterday, Enoch Powell would be proud of today’s Tory party.
The nasty party has got significantly nastier and will drive this country to ruin, at least for the poor and vulnerable in society.
Yesterday was another very sad day for post war liberal democracies.
ianc
2.Feb.2017 11:21am
From what I have heard, seen and read over the time Corbyn has been leader, the Labour party is very definitely the NASTY party.
Steve Goodman
2.Feb.2017 11:38am
If you think that there is only one such party, and that it’s one caring more about all of us than, for example, (unelected PM) May’s mob, maybe more listening, looking, and reading is required.
billy builder
2.Feb.2017 11:51am
Ianc, with respect, the ‘Nasty’ in nasty party refers to how a party treats the poor, sick and most vulnerable in society as opposed to how the party treats other party members. The Labour party is certainly divided and broken and would be incapable of running a p…up in a brewery, but their ethos is still to look after the most needy. Whereas the Tory party is only ever looking out for their rich sponsors and couldn’t give two figs for the poor and needy.
BRexit will allow the Nasty party to walk away from policies to protect the vulnerable, to further undermine the welfare state, and to further undermine the NHS. They will sell out on trade deals with the USA and the likes to make the rich richer, but which will destroy the economy and prosperity of this country for everyone else.
Suruk the Slayer
2.Feb.2017 1:44pm
The problem is, whatever deal we get from Trump will be poor, very poor. “Amereeeka, Furst. Amereeeka Furst” is Trumps rallying cry, remember.
Anyone who thought our membership of the EU was a bad deal hasn’t seen anything yet.
“Amereeeka, Furst. Amereeeka Furst”
Brexiteers should remember that like. It will come back to haunt you.
Steve Goodman
2.Feb.2017 11:38am
?’Also proud that remain and leave MPs were involved in the less than honourable lies from both sides divisive campaign for the frying pan or fire (advisory only?) referendum. I respect them less for that. However, I cannot understand the position of MPs who should be at least as aware as most of the rest of us seeing a lot of evidence for negative post-referendum outcomes and little if any evidence of likely overall benefit, delighting in the hasty imposition of such a major controversial long-term change. Democracy is now evidently accepting the will of only 37.4% the people voting for something lied about and unknowable (but already seen to be hugely divisive, troublesome, and expensive) when the support of at least 40% of eligible voters is required to justify a vote for a temporary public service strike, and ignoring the 62.6% if you don’t like their failure to agree with your answer.’
Robert Jones
2.Feb.2017 12:58pm
I voted against joining the EEC, as it then was, in 1975 too. And I wrote about it in was then the Island’s county magazine. But this is living in the past – it’s just old men’s memories! The world has not stood still since 1975, treaties have been written, signed, and consigned to history; old arrangements, eg with EFTA, have gone and can’t be recovered, trade agreements have grown up, largely to Britain’s benefit, EU law and our domestic law have been gradually harmonized to the extent that it would take decades to unpick them all – but Andrew is “proud” to hark back to another world. Well there we are: we’ve been and gone and done it now – and as it happens, I agree with him that the referendum was decisive, however small the majority achieved for leaving, and that we’re going to have to live with it.
I don’t think his triumphalism is going to look too impressive in the eyes of history, though; or that his party will be able to escape the verdict that the referendum was the single most ineptly conceived and designed vehicle for expressing the popular will that was ever foisted on the public or British constitution. It has left all parties caught in a trap from which there’s no obvious escape – all thanks to David Cameron’s fear of UKIP, and, to be fair, Parliament’s collective idiocy in permitting a referendum in such a form – particularly one without proper rules of debate and conduct or a voting threshold – to take place. They didn’t think it would matter, because they expected Remain to win: it’s a verdict on every one of them that voted for it, whatever party they represented. Never make assumptions about the way people will vote – they don’t like it, and they may surprise or even astonish you.
Robert Jones
2.Feb.2017 12:59pm
“In what was then” the island’s county magazine: I wonder how it is that I’m missing whole words out of my thrilling discourses these days…? Could it be age? Surely not!
The Islander magazine, it was – it doesn’t exist any more; and hardly do I…
dave6
2.Feb.2017 7:55pm
Billy builder only selectively condemns the Conservative party. As a dedicated remainer he does not condemn Ted Heath’s Government which got elected on the basis that they would just negotiate our entry into the EEC. Heath (Bilderberg member) stated that we would not join without the full hearted consent of the British people. Without that consent he signed up in 1972, in theory we didn’t officially enter till January 1973, but in my book we were in from the day Heath did the dirty deed.
Then in the 1975 referendum, also not binding, we were asked did we want to leave or remain. There was no question on the form as to what sort of EEC did we want; did we want to move closer to a Federated Europe with increasingly more of our laws made in Brussels; would we accept more oppressive treaties, eventually a constitution (The Lisbon Treaty)? No they didn’t ask these questions and there was no great outrage in Parliament about the lies that had been told about the so called Common Market.
As far as Kenneth Clarke is concerned, the man was on the Bilderberg steering committee for ten years. Bilderberg founded by Joseph Retinger in 1954, Retinger was also one of the founding members of the European Movement, no coincidence there then. As a trustee of the Bilderberg Association, in 2013 Kenneth Clarke admitted that he may have failed fully to declare his role organising the meetings of the Bilderberg group of world leaders. The following links give more details:
