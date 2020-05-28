Isle of Wight school closes following confirmed Coronavirus case: 14 days isolation for all those in contact

Christ the King College has had to close after a member of the team tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

All students and staff who were potentially in contact with the person who has tested positive have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Head of the school, Nora Ward, told News OnTheWight,

“I can confirm that a member of Christ the King, who was in our school during our Emergency Provision, has tested positive for Covid 19. “I have acted in accordance with guidance from Public Health England and the Department for Education and have communicated directly with them to ensure that this is the case.”

Ensuring safety measures are in place

Mrs Ward went on to say,

“Every school has a number of essential functions designed to ensure health and safety – these include, for example, fire marshals, first aiders and others trained in the specific risk assessments of each site and each school. “Unfortunately, the teams now self-isolating limit my ability to operate the school safely. That is why I have taken the decision, that Christ the King will not be open for Emergency Provision until I can put the proper safety measures in place.”

Emergency Provision

Mrs Ward confirmed the school would be reopening on Wednesday, 3rd June to continue with Emergency Provision.

She said,

“I am grateful in particular for the support and guidance offered by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Health Protection Team; their advice has meant that we can reopen our Emergency Provision quickly and safely. “Any children from Christ the King who require provision while we are closed will be catered for with the help of the local authority.”

