Isle of Wight school presented with prestigious Wellbeing Award

Students and staff at Cowes Enterprise College were celebrating this week after their academy was accredited with a prestigious Optimus Wellbeing Award for Schools, which recognises the exceptional work done by the academy to ensure mental health and wellbeing sits at the heart of school life.

The school, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), champions a strong commitment to creating an ethos of belonging, value, and a sense of the school as a ‘family’.

Through a bespoke curriculum and targeted intervention where necessary, Cowes Enterprise College ensures that every student is treated as an individual, equipping them with the tools to build resilience and skills for life.

Holistic approach to mental health and wellbeing

Cowes Enterprise College takes a holistic approach to mental health and wellbeing, with parents as well as students and staff members being encouraged to voice their ideas and concerns. Collaboration is at the centre of building all policy, procedures, and practice to ensure they are in everyone’s best interests.

The academy has also placed a high level of focus on providing relevant and current training, including mental health awareness for all staff and mental health first aid across the school for all leaders and pastoral staff.

Strong relationships between staff and students

There is an important emphasis on the impact of strong relationships between staff and students in improving wellbeing.

Wellbeing underpins the culture of the school, with an expectation that all staff take responsibility for checking in on students’ mental health.

Principal at Cowes Enterprise College Rachel Kitley said:

“Mental health and wellbeing are absolutely at the heart of what we do here at Cowes Enterprise College, and it is really great to be recognised for that. The past few months have presented challenges for everyone, which is why it is more important than ever that we pay attention to how students are feeling and offer them the right support. “This will continue to be a priority through the new academic year, and we are determined to build on the strong progress we have already made.”

