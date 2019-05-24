Isle of Wight skateboarding legend latest to feature in Isle Create series

The guys at Skinny Mammoth Media have created a series of beautifully shot, thought-provoking short documentaries, shining a light on the Isle of Wight’s diverse and inspirational creative talent.

The latest in the Isle Create series is skateboarding legend, John Cattle.

John Cattle’s Skate Club

The brainchild of Wight Trash Skateboards and the man behind the ever-popular skateboarding lessons, in this short snippet, John explains what led to him running skateboarding classes for all ages, from micro-shredders to the over 60s.

Wight Trash

The Wight Trash brand has been running for over 15 years, and as well as a popular shop in Ryde, the company has its own skateboarding team, which include skateboarding heroes such as Joe Moore, as well as guest riders Alex Moul and Kris Markovich and not forgetting the Island’s very own eight-year-old, Martha Eggleton.

Find out more about the Skate Club or Wight Trash by visiting their Facebook Pages.

Isle Create

We love these short documentary films by the guys at Skinny Mammoth and look forward to seeing more in the future.

You can watch all the other Isle Create Films on YouTube. Follow the Facebook Page to see regular updates.