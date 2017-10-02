Islanders invited to come together for Isle of Wight Solidarity Evening

All are welcome to the Isle of Wight Solidarity Evening which is being held to support various campaigns being waged across the Isle of Wight.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

solidarity evening

Darren Galpin has organised an event for Wednesday this week which readers may be interested in.

The Isle of Wight Solidarity Evening is being held to support the various campaigns being waged across the Isle of Wight.

What to expect
So far, several speakers have been confirmed including Maria Villa Vine and Catherine Fisher from Save Our Schools; Christine Lightbody from IW Save our NHS; floating Bridge and ice rink campaigner Cameron Palin; and Ken Knapman.

Those who are keen to show support for all those fighting for first class jobs, homes and public services are welcome to attend.

Full details and updates on the Facebook Event Page.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 2nd October, 2017 1:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fGo

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Island-wide, Newport, What's On

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*