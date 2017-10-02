Islanders invited to come together for Isle of Wight Solidarity Evening

Darren Galpin has organised an event for Wednesday this week which readers may be interested in.

The Isle of Wight Solidarity Evening is being held to support the various campaigns being waged across the Isle of Wight.

What to expect

So far, several speakers have been confirmed including Maria Villa Vine and Catherine Fisher from Save Our Schools; Christine Lightbody from IW Save our NHS; floating Bridge and ice rink campaigner Cameron Palin; and Ken Knapman.

Those who are keen to show support for all those fighting for first class jobs, homes and public services are welcome to attend.

