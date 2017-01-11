The New Year is a great time for reflection and the perfect opportunity to make plans for the future.

Have you recently discovered that you have some spare time on your hands and would like to use it for a worthwhile cause?

Or perhaps you’re new to the Isle of Wight and looking to make friends or dip your toes into a community project.

Maybe you know someone who is searching out that perfect volunteering project for their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Or you could be seeking out just the right stepping stone to get you back into work.

Fifth Isle of Wight Volunteer Fair

If you answer yes to any of the above an event taking place this coming weekend (Saturday 14th January 2017) will be ‘just the ticket’ (except you don’t need a ticket and it’s free).

The Volunteer Centre – working in partnership with Ventnor Botanic Garden – will be hosting their fifth Volunteer Fair.

Wide variety of opportunities

It’s the perfect opportunity to find out about the diverse range of organisations that can offer volunteering experience.

This year there’ll be a whopping 32 organisations on hand to provide advice and guidance.

Ability Dogs 4 Young People; Action on Hearing Loss; Age Concern; Age UK IW; British Heart Foundation; Carisbrooke Castle Museum; Circles South East; Citizens Advice; Cowes Sailability; Dinosaur Expedition; Friends of Shanklin Theatre; Friends of St Marys; Friends of VBG; Guide Dogs; Healthwatch Isle of Wight; Independent Arts; IOW NHS TRUST; IOW Scouts; Isle of Wight Ramblers; IW Bus and Coach Museum; IW Society for the Blind; IW Steam Railway; Maritime Volunteer Service; National Trust; Naturezones; NYAS; Optio; Rainbow Trust; The Abbeyfield Shanklin; The Phoenix Project (IOW); Victim Support;

Wessex Cancer Trust

You gain by giving

Volunteering is certainly not a one-way process. Whilst you’re giving, you’ll be enhancing your own skills and making new ones. You’ll meet new people and possibly make life-long friends.

There’s a lot of flexibility in how often you can give your time, from a one off, to a weekly commitment, so you can fit it in around other things you need to get done.

There are a huge range of skills that you can contribute, for example:

Driving your own car to transport people; befriending; administration; puppy parenting; fundraising; event management; supporting young people; supporting people with disabilities; supporting older people; supporting ex-offenders; supporting environmental organisations; retail; customer service; driving minibuses to transport people – the list is as varied as the skill you can bring.

It’s proven that volunteering is good for your mental health, and at this time of year that’s something we could all benefit from. So why not pop down to Ventnor this weekend and see what takes your fancy.

Where and when

If you’re interested in volunteering, but are not sure where to start head to the Ventnor Botanic Garden on Saturday 14th January between 11am until 3pm.

The event is free to enter and there’s also free parking.

Refreshments will be available to purchase from the cafe and restaurant.

More info

For more information, have a look at the Isle Volunteer Website, contact the Volunteer Centre on 01983 539377, email them on

Volunteer@actioniw.org.uk or drop in to see them at The Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport.

Image: vexrobotics under CC BY 2.0

