Isle of Wight’s Peter Shreeve named ‘Officer of the Year’ for education union

Peter Shreeve, presently active as the Assistant District Secretary for the NEU on the Isle of Wight was recently named Southeast Region Officer of the Year. Due to Covid restrictions, the certificate could not be awarded in person at the Easter National Conference and arrived in the post.

Remained involved after teaching

When the NEU was formed, Peter was Joint District Secretary. After years of teaching, of which nearly 20 years on the Island, he has continued to volunteer and was elected and later re-elected as Assistant District Secretary, serving as teaching and support staff representative in meetings with HIAS – the Hampshire Inspection and Advisory Service, who advise the Isle of Wight education service.

He also attends regional meetings with other NEU representatives and this year has been involved in a variety of other roles and activities, such as health and safety guidance and leading this year’s Easter Card Design competition for students.

Coughlin: Commitment to furthering the cause of Education

Peter was nominated for the honour by NEU District Secretary and Executive member for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Dr Dominic Coughlin, who said,

“Peter is a worthy winner of the NEU South East Region Officer of the Year award. His work for NEU members and the wider community is testament to his commitment to furthering the cause of Education. “His knowledge of how schools and colleges work is invaluable in supporting school staff and fellow local NEU officers. “Peter’s campaigning on School Funding has helped shine a light on the difficulties schools are facing in providing even the most basic of education provision.”

Shreeve: ‘It’s a joy’ to assist

On receiving the award, Peter said,

“I am thrilled to receive this recognition, which indirectly also acknowledges so many colleagues at all levels, who regularly give up their free time to support education behind the scenes. “When the opportunity arises to assist either teaching or support staff as individuals or when collectively contributing to larger policies and procedures in restructures, it’s a joy, as this in turn supports students and contributes to educational improvements, however small. “This has become even more essential over the last few years with significant constant change in education and ever-growing pressure to deliver more with less. This pandemic year has continued this trend. Having to adapt to Covid-19 has meant additional changes with all educational establishments having to adapt to new ways of learning, teaching and connecting with all students, whilst keeping them and staff safe.”

