Jeremy Hunt is first Conservative leadership contender to arrive on the Isle of Wight

Jeremy Hunt has just arrived on the Isle of Wight for this afternoon’s closed event. Here are the first set of photos.

Jeremy Hunt arriving on the Island -

Conservative leadership candidate, Jeremy Hunt has arrived on the Isle of Wight this lunchtime (noon).

Arriving by what was described to OnTheWight as a private launch in Yarmouth today, Mr Hunt was all smiles as he met supporters on the quayside.

Dedicated event with both candidates
He’ll be heading to a ‘secret location’ where members with tickets have the chance to meet Mr Hunt and his contender, Boris Johnson.

The Island is the first constituency in the UK to host a dedicated event for both the candidates in their quest to become leader of the party and therefore, British Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt’s arrival
Thanks to Leif Marriner for this shots of Mr Hunt in Yarmouth today.

Jeremy Hunt arriving on the Island at Yarmouth
Jeremy Hunt arriving on the Island at Yarmouth
Jeremy Hunt arriving on the Island at Yarmouth
Jeremy Hunt arriving on the Island at Yarmouth

Thursday, 27th June, 2019 12:28pm

