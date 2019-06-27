Jeremy Hunt is first Conservative leadership contender to arrive on the Isle of Wight

Conservative leadership candidate, Jeremy Hunt has arrived on the Isle of Wight this lunchtime (noon).

Arriving by what was described to OnTheWight as a private launch in Yarmouth today, Mr Hunt was all smiles as he met supporters on the quayside.

Dedicated event with both candidates

He’ll be heading to a ‘secret location’ where members with tickets have the chance to meet Mr Hunt and his contender, Boris Johnson.

The Island is the first constituency in the UK to host a dedicated event for both the candidates in their quest to become leader of the party and therefore, British Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt’s arrival

Thanks to Leif Marriner for this shots of Mr Hunt in Yarmouth today. Click on images to see larger version.