Jubilation as plans for new Isle of Wight ice rink and leisure centre approved

Those behind the Smallbrook Ice and Leisure Centre (SILC) project are celebrating after their planning application was last night (Tuesday) approved by the Isle of Wight planning committee.

The permission came with conditions attached which need to be finalised, but the project team say they’re looking forward to working with the Isle of Wight MP and the Ryde council to achieve the desired outcome.

A spokesperson for the project said,

“We will also be working hard to win over Sport England and their decision to reject this application. “Like last year, it has been a disastrous winter season on the Island for sport. Tennis, netball, hockey and so many other sports have had many of their matches cancelled due to high winds and rain. The Island is in desperate need for this indoor facility. “This is a huge step in the right direction and is great news for everyone, especially the skaters and hockey players who continue to skate on the mainland.”

Nichola Roe, from Ryde Arena Community Action Group, said

“We are absolutely delighted to share the news that common sense and good-will, on the part of our Council’s Planning Committee, saw the Smallbrook Ice and Leisure Centre application granted planning permission this evening (with conditions). “We hope that a combined effort between the sporting and wider community and Isle of Wight Council will not only return ice skating, but establish the Islands first indoor tennis and netball courts, available for community and Club use all year round! “Massive congratulations to all those involved!”

Other objections

As well as the objection by Sport England, Southern Vectis and Island Roads also objected to the application, with Ryde Town Council supporting the idea, but not the location.

IWC: “Secretary of State must be consulted”

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said,

“The local planning authority is required by law to consult with the Secretary of State prior to issuing the decision of the planning committee. “Legislation states that, where a development would result in the loss of a playing field, and where Sport England has objected to the scheme, the Secretary of State must be consulted.”

Seely shows support

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely said,