New EP on the way from Isle of Wight singer songwriter Lauran Hibberd

Andy shares details of this new EP from Isle of Wight artist, Lauran Hibberd. Ed

Isle of Wight based Lauran Hibberd is set to release a new EP via Ditto Music on 12th May 2017.

The ‘Favourite Shade Of Blue’ EP is the follow up to last year’s debut release ‘The House I Built When I Was Small’ and features five brand new tracks including the EP’s eponymously titled lead single.

Produced and engineered by Boe Weaver

Recorded at Studio Humbug in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the tracks were produced and engineered by Boe Weaver (Jim & Rob Homes) and feature addition contributions from Rupert Brown (Drums) and Chris Newnham (Guitar).

Beautifully skewed pop – haunting and inspirational, the songs featured here are in Lauran’s own words “demonstrate the happiness that comes with sadness. It signifies the purity that comes with youth, and how it slowly disappears into the unavoidable…(love, loss and all that falls in-between)”.

Ethereal vocals and delicate guitar

Haven taken inspiration from the likes of Laura Marling and Lucy Rose, the singer-songwriter effortlessly strikes a poetic balance between pop and folk by combining her ethereal vocal with a simple, delicate guitar style.

The results are quite stunning and are further proof that Lauran Hibberd is emerging as one the most truly original and innovative young artists around right now.

Radio play

Her debut single ‘The House I Built When I When I Was Small’ was released at the beginning of last year and quickly picked up airplay from Soho Radio, Tom Robinson (BBC 6 Music), Shell Zenner and Kathryn Tickle (Amazing Radio) and Maz Tappuni (Radio X).

The single was also featured on the in-store playlists of both Harrods and Costa and was chosen by Newton Faulkner to feature on the June playlist for ‘Richer Unsigned’.

Live dates on the way

Having toured extensively around the UK over the last eighteen months including appearances at the Y-Not, Bestival and Isle of Wight Festivals, Lauran is now playing to an ever growing fan base and is set to announce a new set of live dates to coincide with the EP release in the very near future.

Staying social

