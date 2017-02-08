Leader promises all 51 Isle of Wight schools will be Good+ under Tory council

This just in from Chris Whitehouse. Ed
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, today pledged that all Island schools will be rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, if the Conservatives are allowed to continue in charge after May’s elections.
Dave said that raising education standards was “absolutely key” to the future of the Isle of Wight as he unveiled the ‘All Schools Good Promise’.
Young people deserve the best education at the Island’s 51 schools, and businesses deserve to be able to pick the best local candidates with the right educational skills, Dave said.
“The standard of education on the Island has rightly been an area of concern for some years and we are committed to ensure it continues rapidly to improve.
“I have been in several constructive conversations with Cllr Chris Whitehouse, who is the council’s education lead, and the Hampshire-based director of education, we’re confident that our ‘All Schools Good Promise’ is an achievable target. We’re determined to deliver it.
“But we’re aiming even higher and want to see 25% of our schools ‘outstanding’.
“Good or better education is absolutely key to this Island’s future and parents and children need to have confidence we are delivering that quality.
“Businesses across the Isle of Wight also need to have a good resource of young people to enable this Island to prosper. We must have school leavers with the right skills for our job market so they have the opportunity to stay here and get good, skilled jobs without having to move to the mainland unless they want to.
“This target will not be easy to achieve, but we will drive this forward for the sake of our young people and our future economic prosperity.”
Of the 51 schools on the Island two are presently outstanding, 32 are rated good, 14 require improvement, one is inadequate and two have not yet received an Ofsted report.
Niton Wight Satin
8.Feb.2017 4:28pm
Will every islander also get a free puppy too?
electrickery
8.Feb.2017 4:35pm
Let’s hope that “Dave” (OTW getting a little over-familiar?) has something concrete up his sleeve, because nobody is going to fall for Tory hype yet again, are we???
Sally Perry
8.Feb.2017 4:49pm
Over familiar? He’s always been referred to as Dave and not David
ErnestCitizen
8.Feb.2017 4:50pm
“Dave” is the name he himself goes by, also the article author is Cllr Whitehouse.
Zoe Thompson
8.Feb.2017 4:43pm
The schools that were scored lower are already working hard to jump through the Government hoops to improve despite significant under resourcing. Nice that the ConKips are willing to take the glory of the hard work that the teachers, parents and chikdren are putting in!!
East Cowes
8.Feb.2017 4:44pm
Politicians are not supposed to make promises that they cannot guarantee, as it falls outside of reasonable electioneering “propaganda” and/or their ability to control. By saying that the Tories will make them Good or Outstanding, he appears to be crossing a line (versus saying that the Tories promise to improve the schools).
Of course, we’re spending £350 million a week from the EU on the NHS, no?
Mr Stewart, I would be extremely cautious with this populist propaganda, as someone may try to take you to court later.
Geoff Lumley
8.Feb.2017 4:49pm
Dave Stewart’s words, as a member of the last Tory Executive prior to 2013, should be seen in the context of what they did to Island education last time. Taken into special measures by Government and ordered to bring Hampshire County Council in to the rescue.