Letter: Diamond Races ‘an extreme threat to safety and well-being of residents, families, cyclists and walkers’

This from Lydia Fulleylove and Richard Mair, Shorwell. Ed

We live a few metres from the proposed Diamond Race motorcycle route, and we are extremely concerned both for safety and environmental reasons and totally opposed to high speed vehicles, travelling at up to 100mph through our village.

Is it common practice for houses to be situated on the edge of race tracks?

Horrified by the casual disregard

We have watched Diamond ‘promotion’ videos and were horrified by the casual disregard for the impact on people’s lives and on the natural environment.

The length of time, preparation, event and aftermath for which roads and people’s lives will be disrupted, appears to be totally under-estimated.

The barest of facts

Most people round here are almost completely unaware of scale or impact, because their main source of information was a strip of paper pushed through doors with the barest facts. They think it will all be over in a couple of days.

It is appalling there was no previous consultation. What about the lack of access for carers, for the older, vulnerable people? There are many in the areas most affected.

Increase in bikers through village

Already, there is far more frequent transit of bikers through the village. On 17th August between 9.30 and 10.30 am alone, 35 motor cyclists travelled through the village, including one pack of 16.

Noise is heard till late at night.

Safety concerns for others

Residents of the Isle of Man say bikers come from all over Europe to ride the route, throughout the year. What about safety considerations for walkers, cyclists and the many people who visit the Isle of Wight with their young families? For animals and wild life in this wonderful AONB?

How is this compatible with UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status? What about accompanying high levels of noise and pollution? Climate emergency, anyone remember?

Strongly object

We strongly urge the Council, not to let this event go ahead in this beautiful, still sometimes tranquil part of the Isle of Wight, with its many narrow roads and blind bends.

The race, with year-round ramifications is an extreme threat to the safety and well being of the residents, and the many families, cyclists and walkers the Island has worked so hard to attract.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview