Letter: We need radical change at grassroots in Island politics to be competent

Independent candidate, Michael Lilley, explores the issue of a lack of candidates for many town or parish council wards in the upcoming elections

This from Independent candidate, Michael Lilley.

Further to recent letters from Phil Jordan and Steve Sheridan about town and parish councils, I wish to raise the issue of the reality that on the Isle of Wight there are 33 parish and town councils and in the 2021 May elections only 11 have contests in some or all of their wards and only Bembridge and Sandown have contests in all their wards.

Ryde Town Council (16 seats) for the first time has six Wards out of seven, contested and therefore elections (21 candidates for 14 seats with only one ward with two candidates for two seats and therefore uncontested). This uncontested phenomenon is repeated across the majority of Island parish and town councils.

The West Ward of Ventnor town council has the biggest competition with 12 candidates for six places. At the other end of the scale in Seaview and Nettlestone parish council only four people came forward for ten places.

Do not meet Parish Order
This creates a real problem as there are 22 Isle of Wight parish and town councils that possibly do not meet the Parish (General Power of Competence) (Prescribed Conditions) Order 2012. This is Government regulation on the governance and competence of Town and Parish Councils which state:

“The number of members of the council that have been declared to be elected, whether at ordinary elections or at a by-election is equal to or greater than two-thirds of the total number of members of the council;”

This simply can be interpreted that non-elections and uncontested town and parish council seats put these 22 councils in breach of competency.

Proactive community
Ryde Town Council has benefited from the pro-activism of the community in encouraging a movement at grass-roots level to encourage not only new candidates, but ordinary residents not affiliated to any national political party to stand.

This has resulted in Ryde Town Council for the first time in its history to trigger elections in six of its seven wards and avoid having unfilled places that result in co-option post-election.

Change from 2017
In 2017, only four Ryde Wards were contested and one seat with no candidate and had 15 councillors for 16 places.

In 2021, without entirely new faces there would not be 21 candidates in Ryde for 14 places in contested seats, but 14 uncontested candidates.

Ryde Town Council would have been in breach of rules of competence and not tackle the issues in the Town.

More women
The other good news that it is likely more women will be on the council compared to only four women to 12 men in the last four years and the average of age of 72, could come down to 50 with more younger candidates standing this time.

We have to wait and see the reality of the 22 Island town and parish councils, such as Seaview and Nettlestone and how they tackle the lack of people standing. Only a real campaign will encourage new faces and avoid decay and regulated incompetence.

Benefits of full certified competency
Ryde Town Council with full certified competency can borrow, gain investment, and grow for the benefit of the community and its residents.

We need such a movement of nurturing our future candidates on the Isle of Wight so all our parish and town and community councils can flourish and take on the issues and realities of a post-Covid world.

Promoted by Michael Lilley, 71, High Park Road, Ryde, PO33 1BX

ian123

There’s an error in this letter, in that an uncontested election counts as an election for the purposes of the power. It’s intention is to cap the number of co-options a council may make.

Vote Up40Vote Down
14, April 2021 6:19 pm
Geoff Brodie

That is correct. These ‘Our Ryde’ know-alls – Phil Jordan the other day, now ‘Mayor’ Lilley – should concentrate on getting their own house in order and stop pontificating about other local councils. Starting with the 9% increase in their £million plus budget this year. Even higher than County Hall Tories.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down
14, April 2021 7:40 pm
peterj
I’m not entirely sure why you feel the need to continually swipe at councillors that have done a great job at turning around the previously dysfunctional town council. Once again you omit facts and context. You of all people should know that one of the reasons that RTC have had to increase their precept is in large part because they have had to take on services cut… Read more »
Vote Up5-2Vote Down
14, April 2021 8:25 pm
Geoff Brodie

Perhaps if ‘Mayor’ Lilley got his facts correct, Phil Jordan wasn’t on the evidence of the Electoral Commission register a hypocrite in his recent letter and they both stopped interfering in the affairs of other councils it would help.

Vote Up00Vote Down
14, April 2021 8:46 pm
alisonjane
Only a 9% increase? Still not on-par with the 74% rise inflicted on the residents of Sandown 3 years ago due to Sandown Town Councils total incompetence on not claiming VAT back on a shiny new building to hold its council meetings in, which was neither wanted or needed, and went completely against residents views. (Which is who they are meant to be representing!) Co-option on Town… Read more »
Vote Up5-1Vote Down
14, April 2021 8:22 pm
Geoff Brodie
I agree entirely about co-optees, of which we have only ever had 2 in the history of my own local council and that was 2 too many. However, Lilley is also having a go at councillors elected unopposed through no fault of their own, who (contrary to what he misleadingly claims) DO count towards the power of competency that he refers to. As any competent Clerk will… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
14, April 2021 8:54 pm
Eagle eye
Geoff You have continually complained about bullying by Tory councillors and yet feel it is acceptable to make derogatory remarks about Independent councillors. All you are doing is increasing the risk of Tories gaining more seats and a further four years of misery for residents. Yes Geoff, you have been bullied I have seen it, in the online meetings, but you seem to be turning in to… Read more »
Vote Up3-3Vote Down
14, April 2021 8:28 pm
