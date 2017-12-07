Letter: What’s the plan for former church now in private hands?

The Isle of Wight council revealed on Wednesday they have sold the former church for £75,000 to a private individual. This reader feels we should know more about what’s planned for grade II listed building.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

st thomas church ryde

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Peter Gruner, Ryde. Ed

Well done to the “private individual” who has purchased dear old St Thomas Church Ryde for £75,000.

But don’t we locals have a right to a little more information please? It would be nice to know who the person is who is purchasing this much loved but now disused old church.

And, more importantly, how about a what they plan to do with the building?

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 7th December, 2017 12:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fRP

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Letter to the Editor, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*