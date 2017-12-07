Letter: What’s the plan for former church now in private hands?

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Peter Gruner, Ryde. Ed

Well done to the “private individual” who has purchased dear old St Thomas Church Ryde for £75,000.

But don’t we locals have a right to a little more information please? It would be nice to know who the person is who is purchasing this much loved but now disused old church.

And, more importantly, how about a what they plan to do with the building?

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.