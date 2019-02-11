Letter: Where’s the transparency around new Forest Road incinerator?

With the Forest Park recycling centre due to open later in the year, this reader asks some pertinent questions about how the emissions from the incinerator will be monitored and calls for more transparency.

This letter from a resident known to OnTheWight but who would prefer to remain anonymous, about the Forest Park Recycling Centre due to open later this year.

If you’re interested in how Isle of Wight waste is currently recycled, see our article from December 2017. Ed

I am writing to raise concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the ‘Energy Recovery Facility’ being built and soon to be opened at Forest Road Newport later this year.

‘Direct burn incineration’ variation
There has been very little coverage of this development in the press, and in particular there has been little mention of the variation granted in 2018 to allow 40,000 tonnes of waste to be disposed of by ‘direct burn incineration’ (see more here as well as difference between gasification and incineration).

Important questions
With the impacts of air quality on health increasingly gaining public interest; and with talk of banning diesel cars and household stoves, surely it is only fair that the Isle of Wight public is given more information about the new incinerator on Forest Road.

  • How will the Energy Recovery Facility at Forest Road work?
  • What air pollution risks will there be and how will emissions be monitored?
  • How many hours per day will the incinerator run?
  • Will there be a chimney and will there be a smell?

More transparency please
I appreciate that we need to manage our waste somehow, and we have to move away from landfilling waste and incineration is an effective option.

However I feel like the incinerator aspect of the Forest Road site is not being openly talked about and I feel like the public need to be given more information about it in relation to the questions above.

Monday, 11th February, 2019 6:15pm

8 Comments on "Letter: Where's the transparency around new Forest Road incinerator?"

red4

The main concern is the production of highly toxic dioxins. The limit in the gas emissions is 0.1 nanogram per cubic meter of gas. The question really is how will this be monitored and will we have access to the results.

12, February 2019 7:50 am
joolz
Reading the links about the difference between gasification and incineration opened my eyes to this subject, at a time when co2 should be reduced, this would only serve to increase them. Textiles take up 20% of landfill, many are currently incinerated. If anyone didn’t watch the Stacey Dooley documentary ‘Fashions Dirty Secrets’ here’s the link. It’s staggering the amount of water imbalance and pollution it causes to… Read more »
12, February 2019 8:34 am
peterj

Obviously I’m just a poor uneducated pleb, but is burning things really ‘recycling’?

11, February 2019 6:52 pm
Another Perspective

Doesn’t it burn waste to create energy? If so, then I guess the question is how much additional energy does it create beyond that used to fully operate the plant?

11, February 2019 7:34 pm
peterj

Surely the implication of a *recycling* plant is that it takes materials, processes them somehow so that the material is recycled – i.e used again.

It seems to me more than a little disingenuous to call burning ‘recycling’. As all matter is energy you could argue, by using such contortions of language that burying it in the ground is ‘recycling’, as it will be converted to energy eventually.

12, February 2019 1:39 pm
jacb

And material not now recyclable will be able to be recovered in the future. In Japan they are already mining old landfill sites for minerals.

13, February 2019 5:03 pm
johnr

And when we run out of waste to ‘burn’ we will be buying and importing pellets along with all the transport costs involved to keep it going as we did with the last one.

11, February 2019 8:04 pm
jacb
I would like to comment from my experience in Gloucestershire. Gasification or Incineration is not a clean way of disposing of waste. Incineration requires very careful separation of waste to avoid burning plastic and other recoverable materials, without which the waste is of low thermal capacity. This separation is not always undertaken. Burning the waste generates toxic chemicals, dioxins and furans, by the very act of burning,… Read more »
13, February 2019 5:00 pm
