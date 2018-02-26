Lib Dem’s budget amendments will ‘reduce the strain on services and on council tax payers’

Cllr Andrew Garratt shares this latest budget news. Ed

An amendment to Isle of Wight Council’s budget put forward by the Liberal Democrat group would ‘reduce the strain on services and on council tax payers’ if accepted by Full Council at its meeting on Wednesday, 28 February 2018.

The Liberal Democrats proposals include:

a £500,000 transition fund to support Adult Social Care to reduce the impact of savings proposals on those who rely on these services

re-instating the top-up for cross-Solent travel scheme that helps people (including carers and escorts) attending appointments on the mainland for radiotherapy, chemotherapy and renal dialysis

re-instating support for the careers service and over £100,000 for grants to youth services

re-instating grant funding for community libraries to provide more ‘breathing space’ while they look for alternative funding sources

re-investing efficiency savings in work tackling domestic violence into additional initiatives to tackle domestic violence

a pilot fund for investment in cultural activities to stimulate inward investment

a new community fund for Town and Parish Councils to access for schemes they see as a priority for improving their areas and where they commit to taking on associated on-going costs

cutting the proposal for a 5.99% increase in Council Tax to 4.99%

The full budget amendment will be published ahead of the Full Council meeting.

‘Island factor’ adds £6m to costs

Lib Dem group leader, Councillor Andrew Garratt, says:

“Government under-funding is forcing councils across England to make cuts that were previously unthinkable. The Isle of Wight faces a double-whammy through the ‘Island factor’ which is estimated to add over £6 million to the cost of providing local government services. “The Liberal Democrat budget would reduce the strain on services and on council tax payers. It would continue services that the Conservatives have highlighted for cuts this year; and it would see local people keeping more of their money by setting a lower Council Tax rise.”

