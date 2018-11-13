Isle of Wight business voted top of Which? report for online retailers

Isle of Wight based health and beauty business, Liz Earle, has been voted by consumers as having the best online retail experience, say Which? magazine.

The Ryde-based business was given a satisfaction rating of 94% by consumers, ahead of the likes of Richer Sounds, Rohan and Seasalt Cornwall.

Thrilled

Sarah Ferrari, Head of Customer Experience at Liz Earle told OnTheWight,

“We’re thrilled with our Which? win! “We always put our customers first, focusing on a friendly and personalised service that makes them feel part of the Liz Earle family. Nothing is more important to us – we’re not happy until they are.”

The skincare retailer was praised for its natural “high-quality products”, “excellent service” and “good money off offers”. Many shoppers also mentioned that they were likely to get free gifts in their orders.

Background

The company which was sold by its founders to Avon in 2010 and then sold on from Avon to Walgreens Boots in 2015.

