Liz Earle tells OnTheWight they are reducing number of staff on site from today

On Monday evening the Prime Minister called for the country to go into lock down in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus (Covid19).

Businesses have been encouraged to allow staff to work from home, and, where not possible, many companies have furloughed (granted leave of absence to) to their staff.

Earlier today it was suggested on a Facebook group that many staff were still working at Liz Earle’s Ryde and Cowes sites.

OnTheWight got in touch with Liz Earle to find out how many people they had working at both sites and what plans they have to change this.

Liz Earle: “We have complied with all new Government regulations”

A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight,

“Current Government advice encourages online retailers to stay open at a time when shops selling non-essential items are now shut. “In doing so, the health and wellbeing of our colleagues is of the greatest importance to us. “Since the beginning of the Coronavirus situation, we have complied with all new Government regulations to help protect them.”

Office workers sent home last week

Liz Earle sent home our office-based colleagues who can carry out their jobs remotely.

Scaling back from today

The spokesperson went on to say,

“Today (Wednesday) we are scaling back our operations further in Ryde and Cowes to a minimum. “We are speaking with colleagues to let them know, that for the foreseeable future everyone must go home, except a very small number of colleagues who will maintain a vastly reduced service in online fulfilment operations and in warehouses. “We apologise to our valued customers who will experience longer delivery times however we are sure that they will understand that our priority is to keep our colleagues safe in these challenging times.”

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: © Google Streetview