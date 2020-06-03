London to Portsmouth’s new ‘Trainbow’ celebrates Pride month

South Western Railway say their new ‘trainbow’ is just a small contribution to this month’s celebrations – even if they are set to be a little different to previous years!

South Western Railway's 'trainbow' for Pride month

South Western Railway yesterday unveiled its new rainbow themed train to mark the start of Pride month.

The new ‘trainbow’ is a class 444 train wrapped in rainbow livery, which began to transport passengers from London Waterloo to Bournemouth and Portsmouth Harbour yesterday.

Every June is Pride month – a month dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities from across the globe. While many of the outdoor Pride events have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, smaller and virtual celebrations are still set to take place.

Willie: Wholly committed to celebrating diversity
Commenting, Glen Willie, Inclusion and Diversity Manager for South Western Railway, said:

“South Western Railway is wholly committed to celebrating diversity and supporting equality.

“We firmly believe that diversity is a strength, not a weakness, and we are incredibly proud of our many brilliant LGBTQ+ colleagues.

“Our new ‘trainbow’ is just a small contribution to this month’s celebrations – even if they are set to be a little different to previous years!”

