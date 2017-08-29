Luciano Dent of Freshwater wanted by police

This in from Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words – Ed.

Police are carrying out enquiries to locate 30 year-old Luciano Dent from Freshwater after he failed to appear in court earlier this year.

Dent, of Monks Lane, was standing trial at Isle of Wight Crown Court for three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and one of burglary on January 27 2017. He failed to attend court and was found guilty in his absence. Dent also failed to appear the same court on 24 February for sentencing, which was adjourned.

We believe that he may now be in the Bournemouth area following extensive enquiries.

He is described as: ​​​​

· White.

· 6ft tall.

· Having short black hair, he may have grown a beard

· Slim build

· Aged 30

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Luciano Dent should contact PC Chris Worsfold at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44150399506. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.