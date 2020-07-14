Manager of National Coastwatch Needles passes the baton after four years at the helm

National Coastwatch Needles have appointed a new station manager to take over from Tony Stables at the end of his four year tenure.

During his time Tony has overseen the awarding of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, organising a Royal Visit from HRH The Princess Royal, the awarding of outstanding station in the annual external assessment, as well as increasing the membership particularly in attracting more female watchkeepers.

Tony will be remaining as a Senior Watchkeeper as well as his other voluntary roles in the community.

NCI members responded magnificently throughout crisis

At the ‘official’ handover carried out in accordance with Covid19 restrictions, Tony said

“Notwithstanding a period in April, we have since maintained our daily watch over the waters of the Western Solent albeit with single manning and Covid-19 protocols and I am immensely proud of all members of the Needles NCI who have responded magnificently throughout this crisis. “It has been a privilege to lead the Needles NCI during the past four years and I wish my successor every good fortune.”

New manager

The new station manager is Terry Dimmick who has been the Deputy Station Manager for the last three years.

Terry, as well as his membership of NCI is also a local Parish Councillor.

Image: Pre Covid19 photo shows (Left) Terry Dimmick and (Right) Tony Stables

