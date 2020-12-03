Mayor sponsors creative session for 15 young people in Ryde over lockdown

Network Ryde, Ryde Town Council’s Youth Service fired up their Virtual Youth Club once again with one of their most popular segments ‘Creativity Wednesday’ following the announcement of the most recent Lockdown.

Before the Lockdown was announced, the Mayor of Ryde, Cllr Michael Lilley, kindly offered to pay and to 15 young people to take part in a workshop with local Ryde Business ‘I Heart Buttons’, towards the build-up of Christmas so young people could make their loved-ones a present and of course, have fun after this particularly challenging year.

Able to participate during lockdown

This was money provided personally by Cllr Lilley to show his support of Ryde’s young people and businesses. I Heart Buttons have created craft kits which have been very popular during Lockdown, so instead of holding the session in person, Network Ryde have delivered the packs to the young people’s homes so they can still participate and don’t miss out on the fun.

A spokesperson from I Heart Buttons said,

‘‘I Heart Buttons Crafts and Parties loves to work with and support the local community by hosting crafting parties, workshops and our craft at home kits here in our shop based in the beautiful seaside town of Ryde. “Our craft at home kits have been very popular during the recent lockdowns and we can’t wait to party with you all again very soon. “We would like to give a huge thanks to Mayor Lilley and Network Ryde who have supported our small business during these challenging times.”

Lilley: Great support for young people

Cllr Lilley said:

“It is great to see Ryde Town Council’s award winning youth service and our great local Ryde businesses such as I Heart Buttons working during Lockdown to support young people. “I Heart Buttons is such a creative business and looking forward to see the button creations that come out of this partnership.”

News shared by Maiya on behalf of Network Ryde. Ed