Mike Howley’s legacy continues to support creative 18 to 30-year-olds

The 2019 Mike Howley Trust awards are now open for applications. If you are a young creative – actor, musician, dancer, writer or technician – aged 18 to 30 years and living on the Isle of Wight, then you are eligible to apply.

Legacy of Director of Cultural Services

Mike Howley, who worked for many years as Director of Cultural Services for the Isle of Wight Council, died in May 2013.

Under the terms of his will, a share of the residue of his estate was left “for the specific benefit of aspiring young actors, musicians, dancers and writers, between the ages of 18 and 30, living on the Isle of Wight”.

Who is eligible

Trustees welcome applications from people in the stated age range and art forms for investment in areas such as training, equipment, marketing and promotion, recording, rehearsal space, staging, publishing costs, or simply time to create.

Quay Arts is hosting an information event at 6pm on Tuesday 5th March to explain how the Trust works and how to apply.

This will be followed by a 'surgery' from 11am – 1pm on Saturday 16th March, where you can get help and advice on your application.

The deadline is 1pm on Tuesday 2nd April 2019.

This year priority will be given to applicants whose projects celebrate, explore or interpret our unique Island cultural heritage.

Get in touch

In the meantime, to see the guidelines and for an application form, email Shannon Carey s.carey@quayarts.org or download from the Website.

Former recipients

Anna Britton said,

“This funding was a godsend for me. With a focus on those living on the Island, I felt like my application had a real chance and when I was successful I was delighted! I used the funding to go away on a writing retreat, which not only developed my skills, but gave me a confidence and creative boost.”

Lauran Hibberd (pictured) said,