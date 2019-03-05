Mike Howley’s legacy continues to support creative 18 to 30-year-olds

Tayla shares this latest news from Quay Arts. Ed
The 2019 Mike Howley Trust awards are now open for applications. If you are a young creative – actor, musician, dancer, writer or technician – aged 18 to 30 years and living on the Isle of Wight, then you are eligible to apply.
Legacy of Director of Cultural Services
Mike Howley, who worked for many years as Director of Cultural Services for the Isle of Wight Council, died in May 2013.
Under the terms of his will, a share of the residue of his estate was left “for the specific benefit of aspiring young actors, musicians, dancers and writers, between the ages of 18 and 30, living on the Isle of Wight”.
Who is eligible
Trustees welcome applications from people in the stated age range and art forms for investment in areas such as training, equipment, marketing and promotion, recording, rehearsal space, staging, publishing costs, or simply time to create.
- Quay Arts is hosting an information event at 6pm on Tuesday 5th March to explain how the Trust works and how to apply.
- This will be followed by a ‘surgery’ from 11am – 1pm on Saturday 16th March, where you can get help and advice on your application.
- The deadline is 1pm on Tuesday 2nd April 2019.
- This year priority will be given to applicants whose projects celebrate, explore or interpret our unique Island cultural heritage.
Get in touch
In the meantime, to see the guidelines and for an application form, email Shannon Carey s.carey@quayarts.org or download from the Website.
Former recipients
Anna Britton said,
“This funding was a godsend for me. With a focus on those living on the Island, I felt like my application had a real chance and when I was successful I was delighted! I used the funding to go away on a writing retreat, which not only developed my skills, but gave me a confidence and creative boost.”
Lauran Hibberd (pictured) said,
“The Mike Howley Trust is an extremely special organisation for so many reasons. It provided me with opportunity and almost a lifeline musically as without that contribution I believe I would be in a very different situation now. The Isle of Wight is a great place to live, but sometimes a hard place to be creative and I think this is the biggest encouragement to the youth trying to break some sort of mould or refine a talent. I can’t thank the team enough for the support.”
Tuesday, 5th March, 2019 12:00pm
By Tayla Smith
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mpc
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Isle of Wight News, The Arts, What's On, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓