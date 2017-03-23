Minister visit postponed – IWCA conference still going ahead

This update from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner. Ed

Due to the tragic events of yesterday, today’s visit to the Island by The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has been postponed.

However, Parliament is sitting today, taking a ‘business as usual approach. With this in mind, although cancellation was considered, it has been decided that the Isle of Wight Conservative Conference will go ahead as planned.

The Secretary of State was due to speak at the Conference, and he will be sending a message to those attending.

Respects will be paid to PC Palmer who died in the line of duty and others who lost their lives or were injured in the terrorist attack.

Andrew is still in London this morning, but will be returning to the Island during the day.

Image: anotherphotograph under CC BY 2.0