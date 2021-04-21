‘Move it May’: Become more active and help raise funds for cancer charity

Moving more is one of the best things you can do for your health and wellbeing, so Wessex Cancer Trust wants you to put a spring in your step this May and be more active, while raising money for local families living with cancer.

Whether it’s hosting a golf day with work colleagues, setting yourself a steps goal or organising a sponsored cycle, there are so many ways to get involved in Move it May.

The charity will also be inviting Island schools to do their bit by taking part in a special fitness class hosted by the charity’s rainbow lion mascot, Wolly.

Rachel Billsberry-Grass, Wessex Cancer Trust’s CEO, said,

“Being physically active can help to protect against cancer, improve your long-term health and make you feel great. But it can be daunting if you haven’t exercised for a while or you’re not sure what to do. Simply walking more and sitting less can be hugely beneficial, so we’ve designed Move It May for everyone. “It’s up to you how you decide to move more. But if you’re up for the challenge, please help local families affected by cancer, by raising money for Wessex Cancer Trust. We invite all ages to take part – your challenge could be anything from completing a certain number of steps every day in May, to tackling an ultramarathon, or doing a sponsored scoot or hula hoop. “The funds you raise are vitally important, just £100 could pay for a month’s supply of the products needed for the complementary therapies we provide in our cancer Support Centres. Raising £400 could fund a ten-session support package to help manage the emotional impact of cancer.”

Sign up today

To sign up your school, your workplace or yourself and for more inspiration on Covid-secure ways to move it more in May, visit the Website.

