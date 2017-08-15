Name of Wightlink’s flagship hybrid ferry revealed

Karen shares this latest new on behalf of Wightlink. Ed
Wightlink’s new £30million environmentally-friendly car ferry for the Fishbourne-Portsmouth route will be named Victoria of Wight.
The name was chosen by a panel of staff who considered 186 suggestions from 73 members of staff.
Handed over in 2018
Work is well underway on the new ship at the Cemre shipyard in Yalova, Turkey and Victoria of Wight will be officially handed over to Wightlink early in 2018. It has not yet been decided when she will enter service.
The new ship is part of a £45million investment in the route. New two-tier boarding ramps are already in use at Portsmouth and Fishbourne and have made loading and unloading of the ferry St Clare faster and more efficient.
Hybrid vessel
Victoria of Wight will be a hybrid vessel, powered by batteries as well as low sulphur marine gas oil. Environmentally friendly features will include the recycling of hot water from the engines to heat the passenger areas and low energy LED lighting. There will be a Costa Coffee store on board as well as a shop selling high quality Isle of Wight produce.
Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield comments:
“Victoria was clearly a popular choice among staff. We were very happy to endorse their selection and feel Queen Victoria, as a regular visitor to the Isle of Wight, would have been amused.”
Prize-winners
Five staff members submitted the winning suggestion for the naming. They have all won a trip to the Cemre shipyard to watch the launch of Victoria of Wight later in 2017.
The new ship will be launched at the end of 2017 and arrive in the Solent next summer.
Tuesday, 15th August, 2017 10:19am
By Karen Woods
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fyq
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel
.
garageelfiniow
15.Aug.2017 10:42am
the million dollar question is not what the name of the new ship is but will the HR manager in charge of recruitment/retention of staff be given an objective to make sure there are sufficicent trained staff to operate to the timetable and cover sickness/holdidays/unexpected resignation and if he/she fails what are the consequences ?
Nitonia
15.Aug.2017 11:55am
That all depends on whether or not you actually believe ferries are cancelled for that reason.
By combining 4 partially full ferries into 3 totally full ferries Wightlink would save money would they not?
I’m not necessarily suggesting that they do this but it kind of does make you wonder.
Regardless though whether the staff shortages are to blame or the more sinister reason is true it does kind of show how little Wightlink think of their customers. They will charge us the Earth, make us wait around for ages and they try and rip us off left right and central when we are on the ferry.
Gee Whizz.