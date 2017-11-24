Naomi House & Jacksplace Play Team win major national award

Keith Wilson shares this great news about charity Naomi House. Ed

A team that works with local life-limited and life-threatened children and young people has picked up a coveted national award.

The Play and Activities team at Naomi House & Jacksplace was presented with the Play Award at the prestigious Children and Young People Now Awards. The awards recognise initiatives from the public, private and voluntary sector that work with children and young people.

The Play Award is given to the UK initiative that has done the most to offer children and young people the opportunities to play freely, enjoy childhood and contribute to their social, emotional and physical development.

Naomi House & Jacksplace employs six Play Team members who support more than 300 children and young people from across the south who rely on the services offered by the hospice charity.

What’s offered

The charity’s Play Team organise hydrotherapy swim sessions, music therapy, arts and craft activities, games, youth clubs, parties and trips out. Their focus is on finding the perfect mix of fun, diversion, development opportunities and interaction with peers.

Huw Bromage, Play and Activities Team Leader at Naomi House & Jacksplace said:

“Done well, play can empower and enrich the lives of every child and young person, regardless of medical condition or disability. “My team believe that positive risk taking, inclusivity, innovation, and a person-centred approach can transform short lives on good days, difficult days and last days. We are delighted to pick up such a prestigious national award.”

Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices

Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices care for 325 seriously ill children and young people from across Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Berkshire, West Sussex, Surrey and the Isle of Wight. The charity offers respite, community, emergency, end of life and bereavement care.

The awards ceremony took place on 22nd November and was attended by hundreds of specialists who work with children and young people.

For more information on Naomi House & Jacksplace visit www.naomihouse.org.uk

Image: L-R Anne-Marie Boyne, Claire Floyd, Huw Bromage, Sara Crean, Tasha Harman