Network Ryde hosts first ‘Anti-Bullying Poster Competition’

Young People and their parents came together on Tuesday evening at Network Ryde, Ryde Town Council’s Youth Service to celebrate each other’s efforts in contributing to Network Ryde’s first ‘Anti-Bullying Poster Competition’ funded by Michael Lilley out of the ‘Mayor’s Fund’, and supported by Network Ryde’s Youth Workers.

The competition was first thought of after the tragic death of Caroline Flack and the effects it had on the young people of Ryde and their heightened awareness of online bulling and trolling.

The young people designed posters and wrote a piece underneath about their thoughts on bullying and how it has affected their lives.

Tough competition

Network Ryde had 17 entries and each one was phenomenal. The competition was judged by Ryde Town councillor, Tim Wakeley and Rebecca Swan from Barnardo’s.

The competition was tough, but they managed to decide a worthy winner.

“Bullying made me feel suicidal”

Underneath the winning design’s poster it said:

“I was bullied through most of primary school and in year 7. “Bullying is bad and it made me feel suicidal. “I have talked to teachers and Youth Workers about it. “I feel much better now.”

Lilley: Ryde lucky to have brilliant, creative and caring young people

The Mayor of Ryde, Cllr Michael Lilley commented,

“I was totally bowled over by the anti-bullying posters designed by Ryde’s young people. They were amazing. The thought that had gone into them. Some very talented artists. Ryde is so lucky to have some brilliant, creative and caring young people. We are so lucky. “My Mayoral Charity theme this year is the emotional well-being of Ryde’s young people, and I’m proud my first grant has been used in such an imaginative way. I hope some of the posters can be replicated and used in local schools.”

About Network Ryde

Network Ryde is an exciting youth project from Ryde Town Council; it was established in April 2017 to support young people in and around the town to achieve their potential and have fun.

Network Ryde supports young people aged 11-19 from a dedicated youth café – 147 – located at 147 High Street, Ryde (opposite Iceland).

147 offers a safe space for young people to chill out, with access to PCs, iPads, Xbox and a Wii, plus boardgames, art materials AND free toast and hot chocolate!

News shared by Maiya on behalf of Network Ryde. Ed