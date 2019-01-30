New Defibrillator in Seaview

Seaview has a new Defibrillator.

Located on the East wall of the Masonic Hall, Fairy Road, it’s a collaboration between the Spithead Masons, who purchased the Defibrillator and paid for its fitting, and the British Heart Foundation, who donated the cabinet it’s held in.

In the photo above Bob Cooper, Secretary of the Spithead Masonic Lodge, introduces the now-publicly accessible defibrillator to Cllr Barry Elliott, vice chair of Nettlestone and Seaview Council.

Cllr Elliott said:

“On behalf of the residents of Seaview I thank the Spithead Masons in their generosity in the purchase of the Defibrillator. We all hope it will never be needed, but if it is it us here ready”

Bob Cooper added: