New figures show huge cuts to Isle of Wight school budgets, say NUT

Schools on the Isle of Wight will be £5,483,398 worse off by 2019/20 than they were in 2015/16.
The updated School Cuts Website shows that the Government’s funding policy for schools will result in funding cuts for all Island schools.
Five worse-affected schools on the Isle of Wight
|School
|Cut per pupil
|Wroxall Primary School
|£862
|Yarmouth Church of England Aided Primary School
|£842
|Oakfield Church of England Aided Primary School, Ryde
|£662
|Lanesend Primary School
|£643
|St Helen's Primary School
|£642
The Website, published by the NUT and other Teacher Unions, compares each school’s funding in 2015-16 with the funding the Government predicts it will receive in 2019-20 under its proposed new National Funding Formula (NFF), adjusted for the impact of inflation and cost increases imposed on schools.
School budgets have not been protected
Despite reassurances in the Conservative party election manifesto that school budgets would be protected, this is clearly not the case.
The NFF will simply redistribute existing money across the country, while the Government’s funding freeze and inflation and employer cost increases will cut the value of every school’s funding by almost 10 per cent.
98% of schools worse off in 2019-20
The NUT estimates that this combination of a new funding formula and cost increases means that 98% of schools will be worse off in 2019-20.
The National Audit Office has warned that schools will need to save £3 billion by the end of this Parliament and that they are ill equipped to do this. The latest DfE figures show that 60% of secondary schools are already in deficit.
No winners under government funding policies
Isle of Wight NUT Divisional Secretary, Dr. Dominic Coughlin, said,
“Under this Government’s funding policies, there are no winners, only losers. Isle of Wight schools are being forced to make decisions that no head-teacher or governing body should have to make including reducing the number of school staff and teachers, increasing class sizes, and reducing the range of subjects offered simply to balance the books.
“This is an unacceptable state of affairs and the NUT and ATL will continue campaigning for additional funding to protect schools and our children’s education.”
Tuesday, 17th January, 2017 7:48am
Nitonia
17.Jan.2017 8:07am
This is a disgrace. I do recall also our beloved MP and the esteemed Tory spokesman for Education welcoming the new funding formula as being good news for Island Schools. They are deafening us with their silence now aren’t they.
A good MP would be screaming at the DfE at the top of their voice regarding this scandalous and systematic abuse of the children of the Isle of Wight. Unfortunately our MP will do nothing, not a thing!
Sally Perry
17.Jan.2017 8:18am
You’re right, they did welcome the funding formula, in this press release from Andrew Turner’s office in December.
Nitonia
17.Jan.2017 8:26am
So they basically welcomed a cut to the funding given to our children. Nice guys!
Colin
17.Jan.2017 9:14am
There was another earlier article that showed possible outcomes for schools and whilst the senior schools received more under the proposals, many of the primary schools received considerably less. However, when taking into account the government policy of not increasing the annual amount given to schools the net effect for most will be standing still or losing in real money terms once costs are taken into the equation. The new formula is effectively rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic as there will still be an overall cut to the education budget.
David Cameron once opened his mouth and let slip what he thought of the dedicated professionals who comprise of the LSAs, TAs, SENs and other support staff by referring to them as “Mum’s Army” in the classroom. Most of these on the Island have had their hours and conditions eroded and the majority are paid for 30 hours per week for term time only at the minimum wage. Not particularly good for those helping the least able pupils in society and I’m guessing that a few more will be culled to meet the ridiculous financial targets.
Successive governments and some politicians think it is clever and ok to lie. Trouble is, since the advent of the internet,they can be seen through pretty quick.