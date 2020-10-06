New Isle of Wight political movement ‘Our Island’ sets out aims and introduces candidates

Former Isle of Wight council leader, Jonathan Bacon, shares news of this official launch of the Our Island political party. Ed

Our Island is a movement that seeks to create a new political ambition for the Isle of Wight. It is based solely upon the interests of the Isle of Wight and its people.

It will be promoted and realised by committed individuals working in a collaborative partnership. We are tired of the party political infighting that has dogged the Island and its Council for so long and want to bring about change.

We seek to bring together voices from across the whole community. With such a unity of purpose we hope to take back control of our Island and guide our community. Not just to a brighter future, but to the brighter future we want and one that the Island needs and deserves. Working together we can be so much stronger.

Key Aims of Our Island

We have today published our Key Aims, setting out how we hope to commence the process of improving the political system on the Island, what should be changed and the initial improvements this will allow us to bring about.

Our Island supporter Neil Blues said:

“I have lived, worked and raised my family on the Island during the last 35 years. It’s a great place to live apart from the Island politics. In that time I have kept a log of many of the expensive, to the taxpayer, failings that the Council and the politicians have caused. “It’s time for a significant change for the betterment of all of the inhabitants of our Island.”

A new style of local government

At the core of Our Island’s proposals is the intention to bring true Localism to policy and decision making following the lead of the Flatpack Democracy movement which started in Frome in Somerset and now gaining traction across the country.

Our Island Supporter Chris Locke said:

“I have heard how successful this new style of local democracy has been for over five years in other UK towns so was delighted to hear that Our Island was going to seek to introduce it to the Isle of Wight. “It offers a new style of local government where constituents have more say and where our councillors can truly represent us rather than being ordered to follow the party line dictated from London.”

Bacon: Residents and businesses should be involved decision making

Our Island was created by former Isle of Wight Councillor, Jonathan Bacon, who said,

“My previous experience of the Council and working in and with a number of Parish and Town Councils has convinced me that we need to change how things are done and how things are organised on the Isle of Wight. My hope is to facilitate a movement that will unite those who think things can and should be done better. “We particularly want to bring forward new Councillors and those who might previously have been discouraged from getting involved in politics by committing to change the system so it works for residents and not just for the politicians. We need people who are innovative and creative to help take us forward. Key to the aims and proposals the movement is putting forward is that residents and businesses should be engaged and involved in creating policy and decision making.”

Taking control of Isle of Wight Council in May elections

Key to bringing about the fundamental change in Island politics that Our Island sees as necessary is the need to take control of the Isle of Wight Council in the elections due to take place in May 2021.

With that primary focus the movement is currently recruiting candidates to stand in the elections as well as discussing future working arrangements with other political groups who share the same views and aims.

Laurenson: Need to encourage and support new candidates to enter politics

Laura Laurenson, Our Island candidate for Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey said:

“The Island’s political system isn’t representative of our diverse community and the voices within it and that needs to change. I want to be part of a movement that effects change and gives a voice to those who aren’t heard. “With only 15% of current councillors on the Island being female we need to encourage and support new candidates to enter politics. Our current system is an exclusive club which needs to be taken apart and rebuilt so that politics become accessible to everyone on the Island.”

Warren: Thinking and working closely with the community

Phil Warren, Our Island candidate for Ventnor and St Lawrence said:

“It is my firmly held view that all opinions from the community should be invited, heard and considered before informed action can be taken on any issue, large or small, that affects them. This fundamental principle represents Localism in action and should be followed both locally and Island wide. “Just as individuals and communities are more effective when working together, if elected I will help to make those aspirations achievable by applying the principles of Our Island, thinking and working closely with the community and other like minded Councillors.”

Bacon: Calling future Our Island councillors

Jonathan Bacon added

“We cannot bring about change without having shared democratic control of the existing system. We have several candidates like Phil and Laura in place already but we are still looking for more people to come forward. If you are interested in standing as a candidate for Our Island please get in touch with us at [email protected] “We want to ensure we have a diverse range of candidates representing all aspects of the Island community. As such we can offer support and guidance on how to become a candidate and the process of campaigning as well as plenty of advice drawn from practical experience gathered by supporters over the years.”

Future meetings

When able to do so, Our Island will be organising meetings across the Island so that supporters and those interested in finding out more can gather in a friendly social atmosphere.

In the meantime we are more than happy to meet people in small groups (up to 4) to find out more about us. Please contact us via our Website.

