New pay policy for Isle of Wight council staff sees senior officers earn up to £114,000

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council meeting councillors will be considering and voting on changes to the council’s pay policy for staff.

The Pay Policy is updated annually and this year sees a number of changes including:

an explanation that the pay award for 2021-2022 has not yet been agreed nationally;

changes in charges for car parking at work from January 2021;

amendments to employee contribution bands to the Local Government Pension Scheme;

new learning and development hub;

new pay ratios and gender pay gap information and

updates to severance payments following legislative changes.

From £18,000 to £114,000

Also revealed in the documents (see below) are the salaries for the 20 pay grades for council staff.

The council pays all staff at or above the National Living wage as set and reviewed annually by Central Government, except for Apprentices who are paid at the National Minimum wage.

Excluding apprenticeships, the lowest end of the pay scale starts at £18,198, whilst the highest paid officers can receive between £105,914 and £113,931 – the top end a rise of £5,223 since 2018.

The documents

Full details of the revised Pay Policy for 2021 can be seen in the documents below.

See the agenda for tonight’s meeting (which begins at 5pm) for full details.

Image: pschadler under CC BY 2.0