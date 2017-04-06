New permits for taking household waste to tip in commercial vehicle

The council share this latest news, Ed

Do you use your business van/ car to take your personal household recycling and waste to the recycling centre? From 5 June 2017, residents who use a van, commercial vehicle or sign written vehicle will need a new vehicle permit for use at household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

We recognise that many of you use your work vehicle to dispose of your personal household waste and recycling, so to make sure we do not turn you away when you bring household recycling and waste in a commercial vehicle you will need to get a free vehicle permit for your household trips to either Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh household waste and recycling centres.

12 times per permit card

The permit will allow users who use a van, commercial vehicle or sign written vehicle to dispose of their personal household waste in the HWRC domestic skips to do so 12 times per permit card.

The permit card is valid for 12 months from the date of issue. If you use your 12 visits in under a year, you can apply for a new one. It will not apply to normal users who will not need a permit and can continue to use HWRCs as normal.

How it works

The permits are similar in size to a standard credit card and feature scratch off panels. Each time a visit is made by a permit holder to dispose of their personal waste in their commercial or sign written vehicle, it counts as one visit and a panel is scratched off. Multiple visits in a single day count as separate visits.

You can apply for a permit by either visiting www.iwight.com/waste or by calling (01983) 823777. You will need to provide your vehicle type, registration and colour of vehicle, as the permits are unique to the vehicle and cannot be transferred.

In a further change to improve waiting times and capacity at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh HWRCs, from 5 June members of the public in vehicles with trailers over 1.8m in length will no longer be permitted at either site. This is due to the number of spaces and impact on waiting times lengthy trailers can take up when using either site.

The permit is not accepted at the mobile HWRC and holders will not be permitted to tip waste.

