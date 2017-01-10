Newport residents will see nil increase to their ‘local’ council tax

Councillor for Newport East, Geoff Lumley, shares this news. Ed

Last night Newport Parish Council unanimously agreed a proposal from Cllr Geoff Lumley, Finance lead, for a nil increase in its annual precept for 2017/18.

One of the lowest Isle of Wight precepts

This will mean that Newport Parish will continue to have one of the lowest precepts of all the Island’s town and parish councils – currently 38.4p per week per Band D household.

The £296k overall Budget will:

maintain annual support for Christmas lighting in the town and provide another of the popular Firework events at Victoria Recreation Ground next November;

continue support for services devolved from the IW Council, such as allotments, grounds maintenance in smaller parks and recreation grounds, maintenance of the Victoria Rec Pavilion, public conveniences, some school crossing patrols, and countryside management of places like Shide Chalkpit and Dodnor Creek;

provide new support for youth engagement events, clearing up parts of Fairlee cemetery, training provision at the Downside Community Centre, and a street art project;

continue with annual grants to Newport Carnival, Carisbrooke Castle Museum, Riverfest, CAB, some town sporting organisations, and for continuance of the 39 bus service;

commence new annual grants to Newport Football Club, the Homeless Bus project, Newport Foodbank and a scheme run by the Footprint Trust to assist people with heating bills.

Maintaining the low precept

Cllr Lumley said,

“Once again Newport shows that it can step in to to cover services the IW Council can no longer provide and support events, projects and organisations in the parish without having a high precept.”

