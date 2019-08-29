Next phase of road improvement works due to start on Fishbourne Lane

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island residents are being reminded that the next phase of a road improvement scheme is due to start on Fishbourne Lane at the beginning of September.

Work to reconstruct and resurface Fishbourne Lane, one of the key gateway roads to the Island is being carried out in three phases either side of the main summer holiday period to avoid peak travel periods.

Next phase of work

Initial work was carried out over a five-day period in July. This next phase will involve further strengthening and reconstruction work over a four-week period from Monday 2nd September to Friday 27th September between 08.00-17.00.

During the work, the road will remain open but temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

The traffic signals will be controlled manually during daytime hours to help manage the flow of traffic in the area, including those vehicles travelling to and from Wightlink’s ferry terminal.

Traffic signals in operation overnight

During the evening and at weekends when work is not taking place, the traffic signals will remain in operation for safety and practical reasons while open excavations and heavy machinery are on site.

While considerable planning has been undertaken to minimise disruption, delays may be possible, and people are advised to allow more time for their journeys in the surrounding area.

Ashman: Crucial work

Stephen Ashman, Island Roads’ service director, said:

“We would like to thank residents and local businesses for their patience as we completed phase 1 of these works to upgrade this important section of road and for their continued support as we enter into this next phase of the work. “The volume of work we are doing now, to strengthen this road – which has significantly deteriorated over time – is crucial and will ultimately result in marked improvements for anyone using this key route.”

Final phase of works

The final phase of the reconstruction works will take place from the end of September and the scheme is due for completion by the beginning of November.

Works can be affected by external factors such as the weather and, as such, are subject to change. Information boards on site will be kept updated to alert residents to any change in timescales and a dedicated section on the home page of Island Roads website www.islandroads.com will also provide the latest information.

Wightlink are also reminding customers that they need to arrive at the ferry terminal no less than 30 minutes but no more than an hour before their ferry departure time.