NSPCC call for more specialist police training as reports of child sex offences rise

Kelly shares this latest news from the NSPCC. Ed

The number of child sex offences recorded by Hampshire Constabulary rose to 2,134 last year – an average of almost six a day – according to figures obtained by the NSPCC.

Of that figure, a total of 659 crimes were recorded against children aged ten and under. Child sex offences recorded included rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

Increase in number of reports

When compared to the previous year’s figures (1,734), the latest data shows the number of offences recorded by Hampshire Constabulary increased by 23 per cent.

A number of reasons could explain the dramatic increase according to the NSPCC:

Police forces improving recording methods.

Survivors feeling more confident in disclosing abuse following high-profile cases.

Online grooming becoming a major problem with predators reaching multiple children.

Call for more specialist training

To cope with the numbers of children coming forward the NSPCC is calling for specialist training for police investigating online child abuse, effective rehabilitation for child sex offenders, and investment in early intervention services to help children recover.

While the latest figures are shocking, there are concerns the total number of sex offences committed against children could be a lot higher due to children not coming forward because they are frightened, embarrassed, or do not realise that they have been abused.

Speak Out. Stay Safe

Through its Speak Out. Stay Safe programme, the NSPCC is teaching a generation of children about the signs of abuse and who they can turn to for help and support.

Last year the NSPCC delivered the service to three schools on the Isle of Wight and spoke to 179 children.

Michelle Barry, Schools Area Coordinator for the Isle of Wight, said: