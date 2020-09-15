Number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits in August

See within for the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits or Universal Credit in the last month, broken down between sex and age groups

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Person job seeking in the paper, sat at table with cup of tea

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,310 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during August 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).

That’s a fall of 150 since July 2020, when there were 5,460 claimants, and a rise of 3,325 from August 2019 (1,985 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in August 2020,

  • 3,240 were male
  • 2,070 were female
  • 10 were 16-17
  • 1,045 were aged 18 To 24
  • (585 were aged 18 To 21)
  • 2,775 were aged 25 To 49
  • 1,485 were aged 50+

That means 6.7% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.3% more than the rest of the South East (5.4%), and 0.1% more than the whole of the UK (6.6%).

Image: slightlyeverything under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 9:27am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nVG

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Jobs, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits in August"

newest oldest most voted
longford

Surprised the numbers aren’t considerably higher.

Vote Up10Vote Down
15, September 2020 9:39 am

What readers say

See latest comments ...