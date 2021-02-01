Our Island announce their first candidates for May 2021 Isle of Wight council elections

Jonathan Bacon shares this latest news on behalf of Our Island. Ed

The new Our Island Movement has formally announced its first candidates for the Isle of Wight Council elections currently due to take place in May 2021.

The candidates are standing in the wards of Sandown South, Ventnor West, Ryde North West, Shanklin South and Brading and St Helens.

In addition to looking for its own candidates Our Island will also be working with existing council members, candidates from other groups and Independent candidates who agree with the aims of Our Island, in order to maximise the chances of electing a Council in 2021 that is focused on working together for the interests of the Isle of Wight.

Details of these working arrangements will be announced in due course.

Evans: Serve Sandown and Island communities and articulate their wishes

Pauline Evans, who is standing in Sandown South, said,

“For many years I worked in the health care and personal fitness leisure industry, including spending time as a Leisure Centre Manager, Personal Fitness Instructor and Occupational Therapist. In 2006 I redirected my career and became a community financial guide within a Credit Union and a Business Development Manager. “I am looking forward to working with community groups and individuals to improve our facilities, resources and the promotion of our Islands features. I intend to be all-inclusive in listening intently to residents as to what enhancements can be made to improve the quality of everyday life, I am particularly interested in being involved in encouraging women to become more confident, independent and secure in themselves. “There is no point listening to people if, after all is said and done, there is no change implemented. My paramount objective is to serve the Sandown and Island communities and articulate their wishes.”

Pauline Evans

Warren: We should all try to contribute in order to support others

Phil Warren (pictured at top), who is standing in Ventnor West, said,

“I have been an Island resident for 13 years. In the earlier phases of my career I was involved with industrial research and development, management information and then practising as a Biomedical Scientist in the NHS diagnostic pathology service and subsequently delivering my subject specialism in higher education. “I have always been active within my local community, believing that, if able, we should all try to contribute in any way possible in order to support others. I am a committee member at Ventnor Community Shed and have recently become a volunteer with the Ventnor Enhancement Fund. “It is my considered view that the best way to achieve results and best serve the Island and our communities is through having a close working relationship with residents, local groups and businesses whereby all can contribute to debate and decision making.”

May: Have learned importance of listening to, and working with everyone

Richard May, who is standing in Ryde North West, said,

“I have lived and worked on the Island for over 30 years. It’s a brilliant place, and I feel very privileged to call it home. I was a teacher for 32 years and a head teacher for 20 years; working with children taught me the value of ideas and aspirations, that nothing should be thought of as impossible and that perseverance and tenacity make all the difference. In this role, I promoted community involvement wherever possible. “I’m a firm believer in the right of the local community to positively engage with and influence their environment and I see the council as a key expression of this right. I have learned the importance of listening to, and working with everyone, regardless of their starting point or political views. “The next few years, following the pandemic, are bound to be tough; I believe that it’s more crucial than ever to approach this period with optimism and an open mind, making the best of every opportunity to enhance the Island for the people who live and work here, as well as those who visit. In particular, I hope to help support local business and creativity, enabling sustainable success through rethinking the use of our High Street and other commercial settings.”

Hailston: Channel the community spirit to achieve much more

Mike Hailston, who is standing in Shanklin South, said,

“I have both lived and worked on this beautiful Island running my own business for the last 15 years. I have seen and experienced the ineffectiveness of various councils constrained by party politics in being able to deliver what the residents of the island need and want. “I believe that listening to the needs of our Islanders and putting the Island as the number one priority in all initiatives and decisions is paramount to the success and prosperity of our Island going forward. I believe we can achieve a better outcome with councillors willing to work together to progress and develop the prosperity of our Island for the future. If we channel the community spirit shown in the recent pandemic into the way we govern Our Island we can achieve so much more.”

Mike Hailston

Bacon: Localism allows bodies to responsively for their communities

Jonathan Bacon, who is standing in Brading and St Helens, said:

“Drawing on my past experiences as a councillor at county and parish level, I want to pursue changes to the current system which currently discourages many able people from getting involved in local politics. I also want to help develop a closer relationship between residents, parish and town councils and the Isle of Wight council. “The current pandemic has shown that developing localism, whereby volunteers and village town based organisations are empowered, allows such bodies to act efficiently and responsively for their communities. Greater powers should also be given to allow such bodies to play a part in decisions that affect them, in particular in relation to planning.”

Five key aims

The group have also outlined the key aims they will be taking forward into the election as follows:

The Isle of Wight council will be restructured to meet the actual needs of Islanders in the 21st century; to make it more cost effective and responsive to the needs of residents and to enable reversal of the ongoing cuts in services, in particular those affecting children’s services and social care. We will work closely with town and parish councils to devolve power to them over local issues and include them in decision making on planning issues. Local residents and businesses will be involved in developing policy and decision making. We will support local business. We will sell off the depreciating assets in mainland industrial parks and invest locally. We will support our High Streets and local businesses with free parking strategies and adjust business rates to support start ups. We will take action against and penalise those who wilfully leave buildings derelict. Working with our MP we will get government to recognise that we are an island by means of an Island Act, with a proper funding settlement, a local approach to planning that recognises the local needs for housing and the imposition of a Public Service Obligation on cross Solent services to control fares and the regularity of sailings. We will work to increase protection of our unique environment and support our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Island’s status as a UNESCO Biosphere.

Become a candidate?

Our Island are still welcoming potential candidates who would like to stand in the 2021 Council Elections, including those who are interested in standing for their Town and Parish Councils.

The group will be announcing further candidates and details of working arrangements with other groups and Independent candidates in the coming weeks.

Further information about Our Island and its aims can be found on the Website and you get in touch with the group at [email protected]