Pac-Man arrives on the Isle of Wight – chomping through the social distancing dots

We all need a laugh now and then to get us through these difficult times, so thanks to Graham for sharing his photo and to the chalk artist for their work

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Pac-Man eats social distancing dots

It’s great to have a little bit of humour in these difficult times, so this real-life rendition of the Pac-Man – the 1980s maze chase video game – spotted on the streets of Ryde, raised a chuckle today.

Isle of Wight photographer, Graham Reading, captured the chalk drawing of the eponymous video game character chomping away at the social distancing dots on Union Street.

Pac-Man eats social distancing dots
© Graham Reading Photography

Down at the Quay
A Pac-Man character can also be found in Quay Arts Centre in Newport. See if you can spot where it is by watching the video below.

Can Depress
The Pac-Man joke was made by the quick-witted satirical jokers, Isle of Wight Can Depress, back in mid-June, when they released their version of Pac-Man character eating the social distancing dots painted on the streets of Isle of Wight towns.

Pac-Man in Cowes by Isle of Wight Can Depress
© Isle of Wight Can Depress on Facebook

If you have seen anymore around the Island, take a pic and let us know.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography

Monday, 6th July, 2020 12:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nMi

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...