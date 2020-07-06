Pac-Man arrives on the Isle of Wight – chomping through the social distancing dots

It’s great to have a little bit of humour in these difficult times, so this real-life rendition of the Pac-Man – the 1980s maze chase video game – spotted on the streets of Ryde, raised a chuckle today.

Isle of Wight photographer, Graham Reading, captured the chalk drawing of the eponymous video game character chomping away at the social distancing dots on Union Street.

Down at the Quay

A Pac-Man character can also be found in Quay Arts Centre in Newport. See if you can spot where it is by watching the video below.

Can Depress

The Pac-Man joke was made by the quick-witted satirical jokers, Isle of Wight Can Depress, back in mid-June, when they released their version of Pac-Man character eating the social distancing dots painted on the streets of Isle of Wight towns.

If you have seen anymore around the Island, take a pic and let us know.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography