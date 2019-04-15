Petition calling for traffic lights at site of fatal incident nearly 2,000 signatures strong

Following Sunday’s fatal road traffic incident, an online petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction of Forest Road and Betty Haunt Lane has attracted almost 2,000 signatures.

The collision involved two cars and a bus and resulted in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s. The other passengers from her car all have serious injures, as well as the bus driver, who had to be cut out of the bus.

Prevent further accidents

The petition, set up by Cameron Palin, reads:

Put traffic lights on Forest Road [A3054] where the blind spot is – the site of the horrible traffic accident on 14 April 2019. In order to prevent further accidents, Island Roads needs to instal traffic lights immediately. The IW Council must instruct Island Roads to do so now, and call an emergency Full Council and/or Cabinet meeting to approve this decision, if necessary.

If you wish to add your name to the petition, you can do so on the Change.org Website.

Response from the IWC

OnTheWight has asked the Isle of Wight council for a response to the petition and will update once we hear back.

Image: leehaywood under CC BY 2.0