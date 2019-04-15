Petition calling for traffic lights at site of fatal incident nearly 2,000 signatures strong

An online petition calling for traffic lights to be installed immediately at the site of Sunday’s fatal incident has attracted over 2,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

police accident rain road by leehaywood

Following Sunday’s fatal road traffic incident, an online petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction of Forest Road and Betty Haunt Lane has attracted almost 2,000 signatures.

The collision involved two cars and a bus and resulted in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s. The other passengers from her car all have serious injures, as well as the bus driver, who had to be cut out of the bus.

Prevent further accidents
The petition, set up by Cameron Palin, reads:

Put traffic lights on Forest Road [A3054] where the blind spot is – the site of the horrible traffic accident on 14 April 2019.

In order to prevent further accidents, Island Roads needs to instal traffic lights immediately. The IW Council must instruct Island Roads to do so now, and call an emergency Full Council and/or Cabinet meeting to approve this decision, if necessary.

If you wish to add your name to the petition, you can do so on the Change.org Website.

Response from the IWC
OnTheWight has asked the Isle of Wight council for a response to the petition and will update once we hear back.

Image: leehaywood under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 15th April, 2019 11:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mFr

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Porchfield, Shalfleet

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*