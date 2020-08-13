Platform One College of Music reveals ‘incredible results’ for 20th year running

Platform One College of Music just keeps going from strength to strength. Since opening in 1999, results have never dropped below national benchmarks and are consistently above expectations set by the government across the country.

Once again Platform One students have achieved outstanding results, despite lockdown from March 2020.

David Pontin, Director, Platform One College of Music, said,

“We were so impressed how Platform One students responded to lockdown. This was a difficult time for students with all live performances cancelled, including opportunities to play at the Isle of Wight Festival. “Platform One students showed how resilient and creative they are, producing superb work and music throughout this challenging time.”

Breakdown of results

Over fifty students completed Level 3 BTEC qualifications with 50% gaining Distinction grades.

Year 2 students achieved the full BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is equivalent to taking three full A Levels.

The majority of students exceeded challenging targets, with ten students gaining the equivalent of three straight A, full A Level grades – an incredible result.

Director David Pontin commented,

“We are absolutely delighted with our students’ results again this year. We are so proud of the achievements of each and every student. It is fantastic that all of our students will progress to their first-choice universities, with some students progressing straight into employment and self-employment.”

On to University

Platform One students are progressing to various universities including University of Chichester, BIMM, University of West London, Goldsmiths University and University of South Wales. Many students will stay on at Platform One to study the BA (Hons) Commercial Music, which is validated by the University of Chichester.

If you are interested in employment in the music industry, events industry, music production or media industry then please get in touch with Peter or David.

Platform One is still accepting applications for September 2020.