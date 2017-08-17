Platform One College of Music reveals ‘incredible results for the seventeenth year running’

Dave shares this latest news from Platform One College of Music. Ed

Platform One College of Music just keeps going from strength to strength.

Since opening in 1999, results have never dropped below national benchmarks and are consistently above expectations set by the government across the country.

Outstanding results

Once again Platform One students have achieved outstanding results.

Twenty-three students achieved the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is equivalent to taking three full A Levels. Many students exceeded challenging targets, with nine students gaining the equivalent of three straight A grades.

D*D*D* results

Chloe Russell-Thompson achieved a D*D*D* result. This is the same as three A star, full A-level grades. Chloe also achieved Grade 8 bass guitar.

Also achieving Distinction star grades was Liam Burke, Sam Daysh, Bethan Smith and Daniel Thorton.

Director David Pontin commented,

“We are absolutely delighted with results again this year. We are proud of the achievements of each and every student. It is fantastic that all of our students will progress to their first choice universities, with some students progressing straight into employment.”

Platform One students are progressing to various universities including University of Chichester, Leeds College of Music, Westminster University, University of Sussex and Bath Spa University. Ben Scott-Dennis is off to the Marines.