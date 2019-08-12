Portsmouth Council in line for award for innovative electric car charging points

Across the water in Portsmouth, the city council is in line for a national award for their innovative electric car charging points.

The authority has been shortlisted in the National Transport Awards 2019 for its approach to providing residential electric vehicle charge points using existing lampposts, as well as new bollards.

A UK first

Up for the most innovative transport project category, the council’s electric car charging scheme was the first in the UK to supply power through lampposts.

On the Isle of Wight, where many properties are without a drive to park their car for charging, the use of lamp posts would be highly beneficial

Stagg: Reducing barriers to electric vehicle ownership

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council’s traffic and transportation boss, said:

“I’m delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award, especially as the on-street residential charge point scheme has allowed us to reduce barriers to electric vehicle ownership for residents who park on our streets. “The scheme has allowed us to provide residents with the right tools to help improve our city’s air quality, making Portsmouth a better place to visit, live, work and study. “I hope that the success of this scheme will encourage other residents to consider electric vehicle ownership when the time comes to replace their petrol or diesel vehicles.”

Via the system residents who park on-street can charge their vehicles using a pay-as-you go system. The provision of dedicated marked parking bays adjacent to charge points make this an ideal solution for residents to charge their vehicles overnight.

Residential charge points

So far 36 on-street residential charge points have been installed in 32 roads across the city, following £60,000 of funding from Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

The National Transport Awards take place on 31st October this year.