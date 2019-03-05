Isle of Wight planning committee vote on Priory Hotel redevelopment plans

The multi-million pound transformation of Priory Bay Hotel has been approved by Isle of Wight Councillors — but plans to build tree houses in the surrounding woodland have been rejected.

Plans for the site, on the edge Nettlestone village, include 56 lodges, a woodland retreat, a new spa, gym and indoor swimming pool, and the regeneration of the entire hotel, including an extension to the restaurant.

Eight cllrs against tree houses

Although councillors unanimously voted to approve the plans, with conditions, for the rest of the site, eight councillors voted to refuse plans for the tree houses.

They refused on the grounds it would negatively impact the landscape, as seen from the beach, and would lead to the loss of, and impact on, trees on the site.

Aria’s agent

However, planning agent David Long said Aria Resorts would be planting 50-70 standard size trees in the woodland, as well as up to 4,000 additional trees elsewhere on site.

In just a few days more than 5,000 people signed a petition asking the ten tree houses in the woodland be rejected.

Price: Effect on woodland cannot be reversed

Conservative councillor, Matthew Price said:

“These tree houses would be absolutely amazing and people would pay a lot of money come and stay in them. However, the effect it will have on the woodland cannot be reversed.”

Jones-Evans: Breathtaking coastline

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans said:

“When you walk down into the bay it’s breathtaking. It’s magical. The whole coastline is so developed but that area is not and it’s so special.”

Abraham in favour

Only Cllr Barry Abraham spoke in favour of the plans. He said:

“Aria Resorts are taking the trouble to invest in the Island and I worry about what sort of message we will send out if we refuse any part of this application.”

Irreversible

Resident Michael Lyons said the plans would destroy the woodland landscape and would be irreversible.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Long said he had mixed feelings about the decision:

“I think it’s a shame for Isle of Wight tourism that the tree houses were refused, but it is a good result in relation to the rest of the site.”

Objections

Over 5,000 residents signed a petition opposing the development in the woodland.

Other objections were lodged by Island Roads, which raised concerns about access, and the Isle of Wight Badger Trust regarding a sett on site.

Officers said the development would not result in a loss of the sett, with approval to the siting and design of buildings to be obtained from the local authority before development commenced.

Commenting on the 56 lodges, Cllr Vanessa Churchman said that area of the development reminded her of a ‘shanty town’.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Pete Hunt / Vitality Visual