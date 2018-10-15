See Banksy, Picasso and Dali exhibits at Private art show for Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

An exceptional collection of private art works, including pieces from artists of significance such as Banksy, David Hockney, Grayson Perry, Jenny Saville, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso, is to go on show in aid of Mountbatten.

This eclectic collection of precious artworks has been loaned by their generous owners to help raise money to support the work of Mountbatten which, on any one day, supports and cares for nearly 1,000 Islanders facing death, dying and bereavement. For most of the works, it will be the first – and possibly last – time they will be seen in public.

An astounding collection

For just two evenings and one afternoon, this incredible exhibition will be hosted at Ventnor Arts Club and curated by Island resident, Phil Le May, in a collaboration which is set to deliver an experience to remember.

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said;

“This is an incredible opportunity to see artworks from a range of high profile and well-known artists right here on the Isle of Wight. I am so grateful to the owners of these pieces, and to both Phil Le May and Stephen Izatt from Ventnor Arts Club, who have put together this astounding collection. “This is one of the only times we will be able to see this calibre of artworks on the Isle of Wight, so I urge anyone with an interest in fine art to book your place quickly. Not only will you be in for a breathtaking evening, but you will be supporting Islanders facing death and bereavement at the same time.”

Book now to avoid disappointment

The opportunities to view this exceptional exhibition are as follows:

Gala Evenings – Friday 19th and Saturday 20th October 7pm – 9pm

Welcome drinks and canapés will be served.

Dress code: Cocktail. Tickets £30

Tea Party – Sunday 4pm – 6pm

Tea and cake will be served.

Dress code: Informal. Tickets £15

Tickets are limited and are expected to be in great demand, so it is advised that anyone hoping to attend books a place as soon as possible via EventBrite.

Image: Grayson Perry by regine debatty under CC BY 2.0