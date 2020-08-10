Quay Arts seek new Trustees to join their Board – especially one with financial experience

Do you have 8-12 hours a month free that you’d like to put to good use to support the Isle of Wight’s Art Centre?

Quay Arts (Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts) is seeking applications to join its Board of Trustees.

Financial experience?

In particular, a Trustee with extensive financial experience to work with the Centre’s Senior Management Team and lead the Finance Sub-Committee is sought, as well as those with a more traditional business background, to those from an Arts-biased background.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, John Marr, told News OnTheWight,

“We are keen to recruit new Trustees to the board so we can continue to develop Quay Arts over the next few years. “With many post-lockdown events planned, this is an exciting time to be involved.”

This is a voluntary role with no financial remuneration.

If you’d like to find out more or apply write to [email protected]

What is Quay Arts?

The Quay Arts Centre is situated in a converted 19th-Century brewery warehouse complex at the head of the River Medina in the centre of Newport.

Refurbished in 1997 by award winning architect Tony Fretton, the facilities include three galleries, a 134-capacity theatre, a Crafts Council-listed gift shop and popular Cafe Bar with a reputation for serving some of the best home-cooked food on the Island.

Business conferencing facilities are also available, and the Centre is licensed for weddings and civil partnerships.

Image: © Malc Attrill



