Rally Round – a new practical tool to support people on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight is set to benefit from Rally Round, a free digital network which enables family members, friends, carers and communities to create and organise support for themselves or someone they care about.

Rally Round allows users to create a secure online network of people they know and trust to help out with day to day tasks. Users can add tasks to a ‘to do list’ around an individual’s personal needs and lend a hand by agreeing to do specific tasks on the list.

It is ideal for people with busy lives and is a safe and easy way to bring people and communities together to support those in need. It was designed to help frail older people and their family carers, however it can also be used in a variety of other ways from co-ordinating volunteers to arranging the school run.

A practical tool for Islanders

Rally Round has several helpful features including letting the group know when tasks have been completed and enables users to set up notifications for email or text alerts to ensure nothing slips through the net.

It also allows users to share important information such as local pharmacy locations or favourite foods and uses the same technology used by banks to ensure information shared remains secure.

Supported by the voluntary sector Isle Help partnership and local care system as part of the new model of care on the Island, it is hoped that Rally Round will become a practical tool for many Islanders.

The Brookes family

“When I found out about Rally Round I created a network and started inviting my brothers to join me in mum’s network. My husband Alex and I have been doing most of the caring for my mum, Lucia. “Now all three of them now regularly volunteer to help out, especially with bigger jobs like carpet cleaning, levelling the garden path, taking her out to places and fetching shopping.”

Frank and Audrey

“I was worried that if I became ill I’d have to go into hospital and my wife Audrey, who I have been married to for 62 years would have to go into a home. My daughter Joan started a network for me and although I needed a bit of help from her in the beginning, it didn’t take me too long to learn how to put up the first job. “I guess I’m quite a proud old man, so at first it didn’t feel quite right because everyone has such busy lives. But now I realise that people are more than happy to do their bit and they have helped with gardening, shopping, lifts to appointments and last week I asked people to visit us as the weather was cold and really difficult to get out.”

Find out more

Anyone living on the Isle of Wight can set up a network on Rally Round using the step by step guidance accessible online.

If anyone needs support setting up a Rally Round network, they can either use the online chat support from the Rally Round team or call Citizens Advice Isle of Wight on (01983) 823898 9.30am-3.30pm Mondays-Fridays (excluding bank holidays).

