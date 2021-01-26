Rise in the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

See within for the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits or Universal Credit in the last month, broken down between sex and age groups

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

person job seeking with paper and pen

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,200 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during December 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures.

That’s a rise of 60 since November 2020, when there were 5,140  claimants, and a rise of 2,820 from December 2019 (2,380 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in December 2020,

  • 3,115 were male
  • 2,080 were female
  • 5 were 16-17
  • 1,035 were aged 18 To 24
  • (595 were aged 18 To 21)
  • 2,695 were aged 25 To 49
  • 1,460 were aged 50+

That means 6.5% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.3% more than the rest of the South East (5.2), and 0.2% more than the whole of the UK (6.3%).

Image: slightlyeverything under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 8:05am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2odt

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Jobs, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*