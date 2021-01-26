Rise in the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,200 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during December 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures.

That’s a rise of 60 since November 2020, when there were 5,140 claimants, and a rise of 2,820 from December 2019 (2,380 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants

Of those claiming in December 2020,

3,115 were male

2,080 were female

5 were 16-17

1,035 were aged 18 To 24

(595 were aged 18 To 21)

2,695 were aged 25 To 49

1,460 were aged 50+

That means 6.5% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.3% more than the rest of the South East (5.2), and 0.2% more than the whole of the UK (6.3%).

