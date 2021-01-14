Rubbish collection continues while major roads closed for over two months

Work by gas distribution company SGN is due to close the main road through Wroxall from Monday 18th January until Monday 29th March.

This will require lengthy diversions via Shanklin or Whitwell for those who would otherwise drive through the village.

The Isle of Wight Council is reassuring residents that recycling and waste collections will continue throughout the works, despite the extra travel time that will be required for collection vehicles.

Hastings: Put waste out by 7am

Cabinet member for environment, heritage and waste management, Councillor Steve Hastings said:

“We’ve been looking at how to best deal with this road closure, and I am pleased to say that we will be able to maintain our usual service for collection of recycling and waste from Wroxall. “Collections might not always be at the same time as before, so I’d like to remind everyone to leave their recycling and waste out before 7am on collection day, to be sure our crews will take it.”

Ward: Essential works to ensure safe gas supply

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, added:

“Gas distribution company SGN needs to implement a major road closure over a significant period of time to ensure Wroxall continues to receive a safe and reliable gas supply. “SGN, which is responsible for the works, has made it clear that this is essential, and that they aim to minimise disruption whenever possible. “We have been working closely with SGN to understand how the road closure will affect local residents, and I am pleased to confirm that council services will still be delivered as usual.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0