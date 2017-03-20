Saddlestones Nissan achieves Isle of Wight first

Nissan PR share this latest news. Anyone looking for Apprenticeships can check the listings on Jobs OnTheWight. Ed

Staddlestones Nissan, in Ryde, took on Jade Barry, who had been volunteering at the dealership while completing all three levels of her City and Guilds qualifications at the Isle of Wight College.

Staddlestones works in partnership with the Isle of Wight College to provide around a dozen mechanics students with work experience placements, and has two apprentices on site at any one time.

Goal to be Nissan Master Technician

Jade is now six months into her apprenticeship and halfway through her NVQ Level 3 Motor Vehicle Technician course — and will soon begin the journey to becoming a Nissan Master Technician.

Thirsty for a challenge

Jade, 21, said:

“There were a few girls on the same course as me at the college but none of them ended up working as a mechanic, it was just me. “I’ve always loved working with things, getting my hands dirty and getting stuck in. My mentor here, Sean Jennings, is fantastic, and I feel very much a part of the team. The bigger the challenge, the more I want to tackle it!”

In addition to her apprenticeship, Jade is also being trained to use the dealership’s on-site defibrillator and become the workshop’s designated first-aider.

Exceptionally dedicated and determined

Service Manager Matt Lawton said:

“Jade is an exceptionally dedicated and determined person, who knows what she wants and put everything in place to make it happen. “She used her initiative to volunteer here, learning the ropes in every department before deciding that being a technician was the career for her — and we’re delighted she joined us. She knows so much more than most apprentices at her level, and I have no doubt she’s going to go far.”

